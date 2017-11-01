10,000 meals going to Houston from Midland Drive Chick-Fil-A

It’s a busy week for the Chick-Fil-A off of Midland Drive. They are having their grand reopening but also packing 10,000 meals for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“It makes me excited and emotional at the same time,” said Rosa Torres, Chick-Fil-A employee.

Not only does Torres’ emotions stem from the reopening of the Chick-Fil-A, but the charitable work they are doing.

“Everybody has a great attitude and they’re all very helpful and they like to help out wherever possible,” said Torres.

In the bags of food are dried veggies, rice, lentil seeds and Himalayan salt. 24 bags per box.

“We help everybody that we can as much as we can,” said Torres.

Giving back, Torres and other full-time employees that couldn’t work during the remodel know the importance of helping others.

“Our boss took care of us and we did some community service at the food bank and did community service for the soup kitchen,” said Torres.

Now the restaurant is sending food over to Houston, a gift to those who may still need it.

