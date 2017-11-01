High School teacher arrested in Fort Stockton

A local high school teacher is behind bars on several charges after being arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Danny Dixon has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, indecency with a child - sexual contact and sexual assault of a child.

Dixon was a teacher at Fort Stockton High School.

The Pioneer reported that Dixon was booked at the Pecos County Sheriff's Department with a $25,000 bond.

On Nov. 3, the Fort Stockton ISD Superintendent released the following statement:

“Fort Stockton Independent School District was shocked and saddened to learn of the charges filed against Mr. Dixon and hope that they are not true for the sake of any possible victims. Law enforcement has notified FSISD that these charges are unrelated to any FSISD students. Out of an abundance of caution, however, and pursuant to FSISD policy, Mr. Dixon has been placed on administrative leave, and is prohibited from coming onto District property while on leave."

The investigation into the case is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.