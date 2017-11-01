Update: Business cited for Illegal trash burning

UPDATE: A Midland County Fire Department official tells us a business was burning trash, causing the black smoke. The business owners were cited for illegal trash burning.

**********

Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of South County Road 1311 in Odessa.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will get you more information as we get it.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.