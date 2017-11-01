Bridge repairs underway for two I-20 overpasses

Bridge repairs are underway for two Interstate 20 overpasses.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the repairs will be made to West Loop 250 in Midland and Crane Avenue in Odessa.

TxDOT said before work can begin on West Loop 250, a crossover has to be built on the Interstate 20 median. We’re told that there will be stages where concrete has to cure out and work will seem to stall for short periods of time.

Traffic patterns will be severely alter as lanes will be closed in each direction while the crossover is built in the median.

We’re told a crossover will also need to be built at Crane Avenue in Odessa. TxDOT officials said that at times, the I-20 on-ramp from Highway 385 will be closed.

The project is scheduled to be completed by April 2018.

