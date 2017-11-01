Pedestrian, bicycle projects coming to downtown Midland

Thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, new bike and pedestrian projects are coming to Midland.

The City of Midland was one of 46 awardees across the State of Texas in the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

City officials said that recently a need for bike lanes was noticed on North Loraine Street and North Main Street.

Here’s what to expect in downtown Midland starting in 2019:

Bicycle lanes will be added on North Loraine Street and North Main Street from West Louisiana Avenue to West Texas Avenue.

Pedestrian intersection improvements are planned adjacent to East Illinois Avenue from North Main Street to North Baird Street and adjacent to Texas Avenue from North Loraine Street to North Baird Street.

A crosswalk with a median will be constructed at East Texas Avenue and East Baird Street between the Municipal Courthouse and the Wall Street Lofts parking garage.

Additional project improvements include Americans with Disabilities Action compliant ramps, signage and striping.

