Presidio man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County, 2 others injured

A Presidio man is dead and 2 others were injured following a crash last week in Ector County.

The crash happened last Thursday on U.S. Highway 385, about 3 miles south of Odessa.

DPS Troopers said 1 2008 Nissan Titan pickup disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Borman St. and U.S. Highway 385. That's when a 2011 Toyota Tundra truck, traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 385, crashed into the Nissan Titan.

A passenger in the Nissan Titan, Ricardo Carrasco-Hernandez, 77, of Presidio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on their current conditions.

