Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Ector Co.

One man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Ector County.



The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Fernando Ramirez, 26, parked outside of her driveway on Sunday.



She asked him what he was doing there.



According to police, that's when he got out of his car and followed her inside her house.



Police say they had a physical confrontation before the attack.



He was arrested later that day and charged.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.