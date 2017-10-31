Newly renovated Chick-fil-A in Midland to reopen Nov. 2

The wait for the newly renovated Chick-fil-A in Midland is now over!

The location near the intersection of Midland Dr. and West Loop 250 will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

However, the grand reopening festivities will begin on Wed., Nov. 1, 2017, with the Chick-fil-A First 100. That means the first 100 eligible adults through the door will win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals. The event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. The eligible zip codes for the First 100 event are: 79701, 79702, 79703, 79704, 79705, 79706, 79707, 79708, 79710, 79711, 79712, 79758, 79762, 79765, 79782.

You must also have a valid form of ID to verify your residence. Click here for more information about ID's.

Other rules do apply. Click here for campout rules for the event.

