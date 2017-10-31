Investigative team shows how they look into paranormal activity - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Investigative team shows how they look into paranormal activity

By Phoenix O'Connor, MMJ Reporter
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

With all the people dressed as ghosts and goblins, you would think it makes the paranormal seem like it could actually be true.

We went ghost hunting with a paranormal investigative team to find out just what it is that they do.

Check out the videos for more. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly