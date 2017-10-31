Rivalry at Ratliff: OHS, Permian football teams face-off on Friday night

A cross-town rivalry that dates to 1959 has become one of the biggest rivalries in West Texas. The match-up between Permian High School and Odessa High School holds a deeper meaning than any another game on the schedule.

“I think it means probably more to the community than anything. You know when I was a player the community got up for the cross-town rivalry game and they still get up for the cross-town rivalry game," said Danny Servance, Head Coach of the Odessa High School Bronchos.

Both teams are looking to gain more momentum as the season winds down. The Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season against San Angelo Central and looking to bounce back after a tough defeat.

"It was a nightmare, I don't know how else to describe it. We can't sit around and mope and whine and feel sorry for ourselves. We got to get ready to play a good football team this week," said Blake Feldt, Head Coach of the Permian Panthers.

After winning big at their homecoming game, the Bronchos only have one goal heading in to Friday night.

"Playoff implications. It’s another opportunity for us to come out and get a step closer to making playoffs,” said Servance.

Permian has dominated the rivalry with a 47-10-1 record but half of Odessa High's wins have come since 2004.

The Panthers and Bronchos each look to add another win to their schedule. While Permian is far out in front, Odessa High is hungry for a win. If you'd like to attend this big game tickets go on sale Wed., Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. at Ratliff.

