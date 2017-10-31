Rivalry at Ratliff: OHS, Permian football teams face-off on Friday night

Bridge repairs are on the way for two Interstate 20 overpasses. The Texas Department of Transportation said the repairs will be made to West Loop 250 in Midland and Crane Avenue in Odessa.
H-E-B will be hosting their 15th Annual ‘Feast of Sharing’ event in Midland on Friday. The event will be held on Nov. 3, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Pavilion, located at 202 Cotton Flat Rd.
Thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, new bike and pedestrian projects are coming to Midland.
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.
A Presidio man is dead and 2 others were injured following a crash last week in Ector County. The crash happened last Thursday on U.S. Highway 385, about 3 miles south of Odessa.
