'Screamatorium' in Midland gives tricks and treats

One Midland homeowner has turned his entire yard into what he calls a "Screamatorium."



He says it's a way to get kids to have a fun and safe way to trick or treat while at the same time giving back to a non-profit.



The "Screamatorium" will be open from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night.



It's located on 3715 Mark Ln. in Midland.



