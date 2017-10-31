Odessa woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following afternoon crash

An Odessa woman is fighting for her life following an afternoon crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 4100 block of E. 42nd St. around 2 p.m.

Police said an investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac SRX failed to control speed and hit a 1994 Honda Accord from behind on 42nd St.

The driver of the Accord, Martha Pena, 53, of Odessa, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac wasn't injured.

Traffic in the area was shut down while officials were on the scene, however, all lanes have since been reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

