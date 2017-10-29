Single mom of 3 says Family Promise of Midland changed her life

It's Family Promise Week, a week dedicated to spreading awareness of Family Promise of Midland. The group aims to help homeless and low-income families get back on their feet and gain independence. For one single mom, who is no longer homeless, she said it's like taking a breath of fresh air.

“We’ve got a lot days like this,” said Victoria Tu’ua, a single mom of three boys. Her home will have moments of Nerf gun wars and laughter in-between.

It’s a new home they moved into recently, but having a lot of space is a little new to them. Because before this, instead of living in a home, she and the boys were living in motel rooms for about a year and a half.

“It takes them a while to understand ‘This is yours. For the time being, this is yours. Enjoy it. Embrace it.’ They barely started sleeping in their own room,” said Tu’ua. “They wouldn’t sleep in their own room because for a long time, we’ve only been in one room. Now, it took them a long time and now they finally can sleep in their own room.”

Credit is what many single parents like Victoria have to deal with. But it was one Family Promise of Midland that helped her find the door to success.

“They’re going to hand you the tools but it’s up to you to do it,” said Tu’ua. If you’re not going to do it and you’re not going to push yourself to do it, and you’re not going to have that drive in you, no one is going to be able to help you.”

The organization helped her overcome obstacles. They work with programs and services to help her find housing, daycare and even help build up her credit. And for the first time, now she’s going to school to pursue a career in social work.

“You don’t have to hit rock bottom to understand that. Just ask for help. Us as single parents, we don’t want to sit here and say we can’t do it. It’s not that we can’t. We need a little push. That’s it,” said Tu’ua. “All of it is based to just help you. Regain, regain your strength, state of mind. Sometimes you need that break. That peace. That fresh air to just regroup. That’s what that’s for.”

For this family, life is a little easier, because with a positive attitude and dedication, the future has never looked brighter.

“Before, the life was ‘go, go, go, go’ but now I can step down and take a breath," she said. "I can think what I want to do, where I want to be and how I’m going to get there.”

To find out if you may qualify under Family Promise of Midland, you can call them at (432) 218-7630 or visit their Facebook page here.

