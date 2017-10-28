"Big" and "Little" sisters reunite back in Midland after 30 years

It's Family Promise Week, a week dedicated to spreading awareness of Family Promise of Midland. The group aims to help homeless and low-income families get back on their feet and gain independence.
Botulism pills. Conspiracy theories. What the government might have known and still won't say about Lee Harvey Oswald.
Fallen West Texas veterans are being honored this holiday season. The West Texas Patriot Guard Riders have placed wreaths on the final resting place for veterans at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa for the past three years. This year, they're adding Fairview Cemetery in Midland, where some of those headstones date back to the Civil War.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters program gets mentors known as "Bigs" and kids known as "Littles" to bond and share a positive relationship. For one “Big” and “Little,” they've reunited after 3 decades.
They use teamwork and technology to build STEM skills and robots.
