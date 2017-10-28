"Big" and "Little" sisters reunite back in Midland after 30 years

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program gets mentors known as "Bigs" and kids known as "Littles" to bond and share a positive relationship. For one “Big” and “Little,” they've reunited back in Midland after 30 years.

“It’s like my heart being given back to me. That’s what it’s like,” said Alicia Lowrance.

Sandi Parrish was Alicia's Big Sister through Midland’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program in 1983. She was 23, Alicia was 10-years-old.

“It was meant to be. I learned how to be a mom by simply being a big sister first,” said Sandi.

But like many families moving on through life, Sandi and Alicia also had to go their separate ways. Sandi moved to Dallas and Alicia moved to Colorado. But they still made efforts to find each other over the years.

“I was so depressed that I couldn’t find her,” said Alicia.

“Unfortunately, I went through a divorce and my name changed. I couldn’t find her,” said Sandi. “She couldn’t find me. I thought she’d married and I couldn’t find her. It was before Facebook. It was harder to find people.”

After reconnecting online about a year ago, they hadn’t spent time together until today. And after all these years, their sisterly love still hasn’t changed.

“LL Cool J. Oh, she hated LL Cool J,” said Alicia. “It drove her nuts, but I just wanted to hear that song! I’m like, ‘Come on Sandi!’”

“We owe Big Brothers and Big Sisters the credit for bringing us together and creating a lifelong friendship,” said Sandi.

It’s a moment that shows the “Little” you take under your wing, it’s a “Big” impact that leaves an everlasting friendship.

“It’s unimaginable,” said Alicia. “I can’t even describe it right now. I’m just so happy to be reconnected.”

“We’re back together and it doesn’t matter where we live now. We’re not going to lose that connection again,” said Sandi. “Forever. Sisters forever. She’s stuck with me now. It doesn’t matter where she goes. She’s stuck with me now. Forever.”

If you'd like to be someone's "Big," contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland at (432) 687-0195. Maybe one day, you could be a story just like Sandi and Alicia's.

