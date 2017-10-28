The West Texas Patriot Guard Riders honor fallen veterans

Fallen West Texas veterans are being honored this holiday season.

The West Texas Patriot Guard Riders have placed wreaths on the final resting place for veterans at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa for the past three years. This year, they're adding Fairview Cemetery in Midland, where some of those headstones date back to the Civil War. Which is why they want to make sure no veteran is forgotten.

"As we lay a wreath, we say their name. As long as we say their name, they'll never be forgotten," said Mark Cooper with the Patriot Guard Riders.

They are still in need of more wreaths to go to every veteran at rest.

"We got to thank them for what they did," said Bill "Wild Bill" McNeill. "World War to any other veteran, no matter who. Somebody who has gone before us gave their life for this country. We still need to let them know we still remember."

To help donate, make your checks out to the West Texas Patriot Guard (W. TX PGR) and mail to Teresa Galloway on 7608 Glorida Ave, Odessa, TX 79764. Contributions are tax deductible. For more information, call them at (432) 638-4475.

