BREAKING: One person dead following 3-vehicle accident in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following an accident along Interstate 20 in Midland.

The Midland Police Department tells us the three vehicle crash happened in the west bound lanes of I-20, near Lamesa Road. They did not say if anyone else was hurt.

It's unclear if the west bound lanes of I-20 in that area are blocked off.

We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

