BREAKING: One person dead following 3-vehicle accident in Midland

One person is dead following an accident along Interstate 20 in Midland.



The Midland Police Department tells us the three vehicle crash happened in the west bound lanes of I-20, near Lamesa Road. They did not say if anyone else was hurt.



It's unclear if the west bound lanes of I-20 in that area are blocked off.



We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.



