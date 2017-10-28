The Midland Gun Exposition kicks off at Midland County Horseshoe

The Midland Gun Exposition kicked off at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena on Saturday. It's one of the biggest gun shows in West Texas.

The Silver Spur Trade Show hosts the expo four times out of the year when you can buy, sell and trade. Visitors can check out items from firearms, knives, ammunition and visit with non-profits in the area.

"We do have a lot of local community booths like the Permian Basin Honor Flight that we donate spaces to," said Show Organizer Kim Sansom. "To help them out, raise money and even some of the youth organizations. That's our way of giving back to the community and doing something for people here."

If you missed out on Saturday, the show continues until Sunday. It will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and children under 12 get in for free.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.