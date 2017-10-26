Midland High Volleyball completes undefeated district season

After defeating Frenship on Tuesday night, the Midland High Volleyball team was officially crowned the District 2-6A champ, completing a 12-0 undefeated district season.

“With every win, you accumulate you still have that 3-0, 6-0. Sitting there about to play Lee and thinking 11-1 doesn't look as cool as 12-0,” said Gentry Foreman, Midland High Volleyball senior.

The 2017 Lady Bulldogs got to that 12-0 record, in what will be the last season for most of their team. Of the 17 girls on their roster, 12 are seniors, and all of them know their days on the MHS court are coming to a close.

“We had a senior night a couple nights ago. We all bawled, it was emotional, but we're all glad that we were a part of volleyball,” said Merrick Beach, Midland High Volleyball senior.

At the heart of this team are a group of girls who've been taking the court together since elementary school.

“I've played with most of this team since fifth grade. You see girls that you would never think would come out of their shells. It's really cool just to see what this team has become,” said Foreman.

Now, their parents are combing through every yearbook they can find to see just how long it's been since the Lady Bulldogs had an undefeated district season. Nobody's found one yet, so it's safe to say this year's team is one for the record books. A proud accomplishment for head Coach Amanda Lopez.

“Absolutely. Probably don't tell 'em enough but for sure proud of 'em, love 'em. They're just gonna be that group we always remember,” said Lopez.

On Monday, the girls will be traveling to Sul Ross State University to play their first playoff game against El Paso Eastwood. They already have their district banner and now they're looking for more.

