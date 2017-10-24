Midland City Councilman will serve as Texas Municipal League Pre - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland City Councilman will serve as Texas Municipal League President-Elect

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland City Councilman John B. Love III has been elected as President-Elect of the Texas Municipal League.

The TML has a board of appointed officials from member cities. The league's goal is to empower Texas cities and serve their citizens. Whenever the state has a legislative session, the league finds which bills are beneficial and which bills affect cities.

"I was thrilled and elated," said Love. "I am honored to serve as President-Elect and am excited about bringing a uniquely Midland perspective to this state-wide organization."

Love is the second city official from Midland to serve as a TML officer. His President-Elect term will run from Oct. 6, 2017, to Oct. 11, 2018.

He will then become President of the organization after that term. 

