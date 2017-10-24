Basin PBS finally has permanent home at the former Ritz Theater

Basin PBS will soon have a permanent home. After being abandoned for years, the former Ritz Theater near Downtown Midland was renovated to make way for the new Basin PBS studio.

In the past, Basin PBS had to operate out of a number of temporary facilities, including Odessa College. But now, they'll have their own shop to work out of.

They gave city officials a tour of the new building on Tuesday. They said with help from the City of Midland, the Midland Development Corporation and several non-profits, they took part to help make their vision a reality.

"The offices are important because we can produce local content. We can have an interview area, we can have a studio and do all those important things that you'd expect from your local PBS," said Basin PBS Board President, Bob Brescia. "We're very happy to complete this project on time and on budget."

The building is still in the construction process and is expected to be ready for operation in June of 2018.

