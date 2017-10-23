42-year-old Falcon football player has his number called

Jeff Neely is 42-years-old and has been a part of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Football team since it began, but this weekend, was the first time they called his number.

"I think it was worth the three years, it really was kind of a rush. It happened so fast that it happens, look did that just really happen, it was pretty cool,” said Jeff Neely.

Neely had never played a minute of organized football before. His experience with the sport dates back to their debut at U.T.P.B. which was shortly after he had enrolled in school. While the defensive tackle knows he isn't the star player, he's sure of his role on the roster.

"I think in a lot of ways, my role is an inspiration. I like to go out and work really hard and get a lot of things done and I think a lot of the other guys pick up on that and it's affected," said Neely.

Coach Carrigan chose Neely to be a captain Saturday, which means the coin toss, which means slightly less than normal looks were thrown his way from his opponents.

He fits his own mold. He acts in Midland's Summer Mummers. He’s 42 and plays a college sport and while he doesn't have any kids, he's still a father.

“No I don't have any kids. Just 6 cats and a whole mess of turtles and a beautiful wife,” said Neely.

Neely will be a one and done. Graduating in December with a degree in business management.

We'll see if he adds any more minutes to his career during the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.