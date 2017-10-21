Midland fire department hosts annual "Truck or Treat" block party.

The Midland Fire Department (MFD) did it again at their annual Truck or Treat festival. It's an event that has plenty of activities to offer from various games, cake walking, and of course a myriad of candy to give out to anyone who has a sweet tooth.

MFD presented a skit, displaying local law enforcement and emergency units responding to a few faux wrecks while some of the rescuers were dressed as the Incredible Hulk and other superheros.

Some students from Midland High School participated as victims waiting to be saved from the scripted accidents.



"I just wanted to show teens or anybody that driving recklessly especially while drinking and doing drugs can result in real sacrifices," said Midland High School Junior, Makenzie Hulcy.