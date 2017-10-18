Jackalopes benefiting E.C.I.S.D. Counseling Department

The Odessa Jackalopes are pairing up with E.C.I.S.D. and the Education Foundation to kick off Red Ribbon week.Otherwise known as, the say no to drugs week across the nation.

The Jacks will be wearing a special jersey at all three of their games against the Topeka Roadrunners this weekend. Afterward, the jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be benefiting the E.C.I.S.D. counseling department.

In addition to the jerseys, this weekend the Jackalopes are offering free admission to all E.C.I.S.D. Employees with valid identification.

