Falcon Men's Basketball going for it all

The UTPB Men's Basketball team is back on the court and they have some big goals. Their biggest is to win a NCAA Division II championship.

“The way last year ended was tough for us. We won a Lone Star Championship, won the conference tournament and then lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament,” said Coach Andy Newman.

The returning UTPB Falcons have one goal in mind. They don't want to just make it past the first round of the NCAA tournament. They want to take home the title.

“Starving, starving for it. This year is everything, this season is everything,” said senior guard, James McPherson.

They're currently ranked seventh in the nation in a preseason poll and are getting used to the idea that they'll have a target on their back this season.

“I love it. I love going to a gym where everyone's like they did this and that and every team is gonna give us their best game,” said former Lone Star Conference co-player of the year, Daeshon Francis.

Their roster will tell you they're ranked for a reason. They're returning five of last seasons top scorers and have nine seniors.

“It's weird because my job is really easy right now because they know me, they know what I expect out of 'em. So when somebody starts to slip, the guys are doing a great job of holding each other accountable before I can even get involved in it,” said Newman.

This UTPB team knows what their mission is, so now it's time to see if these professionals can accomplish it.

