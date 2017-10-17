District 2-6A Standings heading into week eight

In District 2-6A, the top four teams make the playoffs. Here’s a look at the standings are shaping up right now.

Coming in at number two is Odessa Permian. After defeating midland high last week their record improved to 5-0. This Friday night they'll face their toughest district opponent they've seen so far, Amarillo Tascosa, a team they've lost to the past two years.

“We're in the meat of our district schedule right now and we like where we are right now. We're excited about the challenge and the opportunity that we have on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium,” said Permian Coach, Blake Feldt.

The Midland Lee Rebels are ranked third, a loss to now district leaders San Angelo Central tarnished their undefeated season. This week they'll face Odessa High.

“You know anybody can win in this district anybody can lose in this district. I think last year was the first time anybody was undefeated all the way through it. So we'll see the chips fall where they may at the end. Right now all we can think about is Odessa High,” said Clint Hartman.

Moving on to the teams below the line, the Midland High Bulldogs are currently ranked fifth, with a 1-6 record. Their one victory was in district play, knocking down Frenship. This is an open week for MHS.

“You know I still think teamwork and brotherhood is an important part of getting over the hump. And that's really hard to do when you're 1-6 so we're telling our kids that the next step for us is believing in each other and continuing to work as a team,” said Coach Tim Anuszkiewcz.

After their fourth straight loss of the season, the Bronchos sit in spot #6. Their overall record is 2-4 but their district record is 0-2. A win is really a must for making the playoffs, but Coach Danny Servance doesn't see their test against the Rebels as a must win.

“We just never say must win you know we take every game one game at a time and we let the chips fall where they may. If our kids come out and give us the best the effort that they can possibly give than that's all you can ask for,” said Coach Danny Servance.

November 10, will mark the last stop of the regular season. The basin teams will have until then to try and better their chances for the post-season.

