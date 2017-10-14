Bella gets a welcome home from biker community after California trip

We told you the story of one Midland girl who had a few weeks to live and one Ft. Worth officer helped make her wish come true, which was to go to the beach and visit Disneyland.

Bella, 10, arrived home Saturday night from California with her family. On her way back, her uncle Orlando and Sylvia Ontiveros organized the bike community to come together once Bella came back from her trip.

"Having a 10-year-old myself, I can't imagine what they're going through," said Daniel Lopez. "I can't even fathom the pain the family is having. Just trying to give the peace to your child's last request, I can't imagine going through."

"She's coming back from Orange County, so she wants to see guys on bikes having a good time, people, family, that's what we are. We organize everything and we're just a big family," said Hector Velez.

Around 25 bikers gave Bella a welcome home. Meeting at the county line, the community escorted to her house along with the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

"It doesn't matter if she's a little girl and an adult," said Velez. "Everyone has a wish, everybody has something they want to do and want to see. We figure everyone should have their wish come true."

With pink bandanas tied to their bikes, it's a reminder that this community carries that support for Bella. It holds a gesture, that her family also has another family to be there when they need them.

"I just want them to know that I wish them the best of everything," said Velez. "Our prayers are with them every night. We got to show our love and hope she can stay as long as she can with everybody."

"Especially for a kid who's so innocent and so free. Let's make her dreams come true," said Lopez.

A fundraiser will be held to support her on Monday, Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Monterrey Restaurant in Midland. All proceeds will be made to Bella's family.

Copyright 2017 KWES All rights reserved.