New web based learning software helping students to learn

Pease Communication and Technology Academy was an awarded a $5,000 grant last spring and this year they are putting it to use.

Mrs. Tayfoya’s second-grade class has more than 12 new chromebooks to play and learn with a software program called Nessy.

Most importantly, the new program is kid approved.

“We are learning, how to write in class on Nessy. We spell words and stuff,” said Kodi Angel, a second grader at Pease Academy.

“I am very happy when I play on Nessy,” said Zaiabryian Mitchell, a second grader at Pease Academy.

“When it shows you the words, you have to separate them, you have to try and put them together and when you put them together, you get a green star.” Amalia Maga, a second grader at Pease Academy.

“It’s like excited and stuff and it will help you learn about vowels and words that you can spell,” said Maison Marion, a second grader at Pease Academy.

Educational experts say that the program is also helpful for students that have dyslexia and English learning students.

Data has also shown that some students have made an entire year of growth in only 12 weeks by completing 80 minutes of Nessy each week.

Parents will also love that they can take control over their students learning by being proactive with at home learning.

“You can log on at home. Help their students with Nessy, so it's web-based, it's accessible every day, all day, 24 hours,” said Tayfoya.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

For additional information, you can also stop by 4519 N. Garfield St. #16B, Midland, Texas, 79705 or call (432) 704-1717.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.