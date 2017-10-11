Midland City Council, developers working out issues regarding possible new park

5 acres of land in Midland where a park is planned to go. (Source: KWES)

The population of Midland is still expected to grow in the next few years and home developers are banking in on the opportunity.

That means more houses will be built like the ones on Victory Parkway and Commonwealth Road in Midland.

At that intersection, you will find a plot of land that is untouched, but there are no plans to build more homes, rather a park to offer some space.

D. R. Horton is the developing company that is wanting to donate the land to the city, but the offer isn’t sitting well with everyone.

Right now, the land is mostly sand and rocks and that is the big concern for one councilman.

"They are looking at donating the land to the city and so the city could build a park. Again, the question involved here is the condition of the land when they donate it to the city,” said Jeff Sparks, City of Midland Councilman for District 1.

Officials don’t want to lose the beauty of space. The city says it has a master plan to keep some space and have more parks.

"Our master plan says we need more park land, the city does outside the loop area, especially in West Midland where we have seen a lot of high density development,” said Tina Jauz, Director of Community Service.

Parks are not cheap to build and it’s the city that would foot the bill.



The next step is seeing how much the developer is willing to do and getting the developing company and city council on the same page.

