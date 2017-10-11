Eric Trump makes appearance in Midland

Eric Trump made an appearance in Midland on Wednesday. The surprise visit was quick and only about 15 minutes long.

Trump talked to the Midland County Republican Women's luncheon about his support for his father since he's been in the White House.

He touched on President Trump working to build the economy back up, saying the unemployment rate is the lowest it's been. He's also said he's pleased with his father easing regulations to help the oil and gas industry.

"We're finally opening up the pipelines again," said Trump. "We're allowing people to drill. We're getting rid of nonsense regulation that hampers every single one of our companies, every single one of the great industries of this country. It makes us uncompetitive with the rest of the world. The amount of regulation he's slashed so those businesses could get back to work."

His wife, Lara Trump, also made an appearance to talk about her support to help her father-in-law during the election and that Midland played a large part in helping him win.

"We always knew Texas would come for us in a big way. We are truly blessed, the two of us [Lara Trump] to be here to go around the country and spend so much time advocating for my father. He's truly the greatest guy in the world. This country was facing real problems, we lost our way. Looking over the past 10 months, I'm so proud of what he has done," said Eric Trump.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick chimed in and said President Trump's supportive family was a partial reason he won the election. Trump said he hopes his father will make another term with help from West Texas voters.

"Another thing I care about most is bringing pride back to this nation," said Trump. "You see what's happening with the NFL, to religion, to our second amendment rights. So many things are being taken away from us. Twelve months ago, you were shunned if you used the word 'Christmas,' but it's nice to see that quality being reversed."

