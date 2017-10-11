MHS swimmer commits to the University of Texas

Midland High School student, Braden Vines, announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas via social media.

The Senior swims for Midland High School and the City of Midland Swim Team. He has finished fifth or better in the 200 IM at the UIL 6A State Meet, in his three years of high school swimming.

On Tuesday night, he tweeted,”So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim with some of the world's best at the University of Texas!! Hook 'em!!”

