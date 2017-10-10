Local law enforcement mourning the loss of a brother in blue

The shooting of Officer Floyd East Jr. hits close to home for many of us living in West Texas.

Both the Midland and Odessa Police Departments are honoring the life of their fellow brother in blue, by wearing mourning bands on their badges.

The American flag will also fly at half-staff, to pay respect for the fallen officer at the Texas Tech campus Monday night.

The Odessa and Midland Police Departments have a close working relationship with the police department in Lubbock.

"Several officers from the Lubbock area every year during National Police Week. There are several officers from Lubbock that attend our police memorial service, so we definitely have a great relationship with them. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Texas Tech Police Department, "said Corporal Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Department.

The Midland Police Department also shares a close tie to the Lubbock Police Department.

"We have a lot of officers that are alumni of Texas Tech. We also have some officers that are former with the Texas Tech Police Department, so they have a great connection with them. We have a lot of families that are from the West Texas area which isolates us from the rest of the state, so the law enforcement and community as a whole feels the pain of their suffering and our prayers and thoughts are with their families," said Lieutenant Alfredo Grimaldo, Midland Police Department.

