Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women honor Victoria Printz

This week is National Business Women's Week. It's a week where groups around the country recognize one woman in their community. One Midland woman will be honored Monday night.

Victoria Printz of Victoria Printz Team, Realtors spent a Sunday morning working on her ad campaign for her real estate company. It's a job she's been doing for 24 years, all thanks to one woman in her life who brought her where she is today.

"My mother was a top agent when I was growing up," said Printz. "I grew up showing houses with mom saying, 'One more house, honey! One more house!'"

But it's not only about real estate, Printz takes what she knows to empower her all-women workforce.

"I have a team of girl power, I have 17 women on my team," said Printz. "For 24 years, tried to train and mentor women to be the best they can be."

That's why the Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women group is honoring Printz tomorrow for Women of Achievement of 2017.

"Well, I was stunned and thrilled. Delighted, because there is a long accomplished women that have received this award in the past. I'm so honored to be included in that group," said Printz.

When she's not doing real estate, you'll catch her at her Ballroom Dance Studio or giving back to non-profits. With leadership and a heart of gold, her drive to empower women isn't stopping anytime soon.

"My first mentor, my mother, taught to empower me and I've had women throughout the years that have taken an interest in me and given me an opportunity. I'd like to pass that on and give other women the opportunity to succeed," said Printz.

The event will take place at the Petroleum Club on Oct. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

