Bully Beds raises awareness for National Pit Bull Awareness Month

October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month. If you're looking for a four-legged friend, one Midland rescue is raising awareness and also has several dogs up for adoption.

Bully Beds in Midland held a fundraiser today outside Petsmart. Selling items from blankets to dog clothes, all proceeds will help maintain their rescue and a sister rescue. It will provide for vet bills, dog food and kennels.

"They are great family dogs, they are wonderful with kids. Come out and meet them. We'll change your mind about them," said Bully Beds owner Greg Clark.

Each dog is vaccinated, spayed and neutered before they're adopted. To find out how you can get a furry friend, contact Bully Beds by clicking here or visit their location at 1506 Carter Ave.

