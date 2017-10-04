New UTPB engineering building soon to come

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is moving forward with a new engineering building thanks to the Midland Development Corporation and the Midland City Council.

The MDC approved an agreement this week with the university for the building's construction. They will provide up to $5 million over a five-year period to complete the building. The 80,000 sq. ft. facility will be located at the intersection of FM 1788 and HWY 191. It will include mechanical, nuclear, aerospace, petroleum, chemical and electrical engineering programs.

Funds from the MDC will also help build a third floor for the CEED building. This will house the establishment and management of an incubator and makerspace.

"We think it is extremely important that a Midlander can graduate from MISD or one of our outstanding private schools and attend UTPB to obtain a degree in Mechanical, Aeronautical, Petroleum, Chemical or Electrical engineering and never leave the City limits of Midland," said Vice Chairman of Midland Development Corporation, Keith Stretcher.

