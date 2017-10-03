Local police departments aim to keep crime down for National Night Out

Local police departments are getting ready for National Night Out. Officer John Kerrigan with the Midland Police Department has been doing this for 10 years.

"If you know your neighbors, look out for them, they'll look out for you. If you see something strange, they'll be your nosy neighborhood and know what belongs in the neighborhood and what doesn't belong in the neighborhood," said Kerrigan.

Getting communities involved with police is what helps them not only build that relationship with law enforcement, but also keep their streets safer.

"The public, their our eyes and ears," said Kerrigan. "There's only so many police officers out on the streets. They can't be everywhere all the time. We build these relationships with the public and they help us out."

Down the street, the Odessa Police Department will have 2 to 3 officers making stops to several block parties. They'll be speaking to residents on how they can prevent crime when they see it.

But one of the ways Odessa police plan to keep crime down, is by showing residents how they can stay connected with the department using the NextDoor app.

"We've had a tremendous amount of success with Nextdoor in general," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department. "People communicate amongst themselves, reporting suspicious activity and communicate directly with the police department."

Both departments say that although it's only one night a year, they hope it's the road to keeping more eyes and less crime on the street.

"It's just so the community can communicate better with law enforcement and they're there when you need them," said Neighborhood Watch Captain, Dora McGinnis. "We just love it, it's fun and we want to keep crime down in our neighborhood."

