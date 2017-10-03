Boxers in Alpine showing promise

It's a usual start to the day for boxing trainer Frank Guerrero and his two fighters, the Monclova brothers. He picks them up bright and early, drives them to their training facility and as soon he unlocks the doors, they know it's time to go to work.

“It's not just backyard fighting, it's legit..USA boxing amateur is legit. You can't just go out there and just go fight, you gotta train and you gotta be ready to compete,” said Guerrero.

The Monclova brothers have been competing for the past 8 years. When Jorge and Diego were just children, they asked Frank to start training them.

The grocery store manager was a martial arts instructor at the time, but made the transition to focus on boxing to give the Monclova brothers a leg up. A move following in the footsteps of his father, who also trained fighters.

“I've always had boxing in my heart,” said Guerrero.

After their debut at an event in Fort Davis, Texas, the Alpine Boxing Club took off. These two began traveling all over the Southwest and have racked up over 50 fights combined, including matches at the Junior Olympic level.

“It's what I wanna do when I grow up, I wanna be a pro. I wanna do something for Alpine,” said Jorge Monclova.

Frank says he hopes to teach them how to compete on the international stage and represent the Southwest Texas city they're from. But to him, molding them into good people is what's most important, while also breaking the mold that stereotypes young fighters.

"Boxing is important but teaching them how to act is more important,” said Guerrero.

This might be a passion project for Frank, but it's more than that, he's funding opportunities for others, shaping their futures one fight at a time.

