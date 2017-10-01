Pink the Basin and Medical Center Hospital offer free mammograms

Four out of five women over 40 in Ector and Midland County didn't get a mammogram in 2013 according to Pink the Basin. But through the help of the non-profit's funding and Medical Center Hospital, they're hoping to help more women get checked.

The hospital is providing free mammograms to uninsured women over 40 this month through the fall during Mammogram Madness.

Medical Center Hospital's Women's Imaging Center offers screening exams, 3D mammogram, bone density and/or breast MRI. They also provide stereotactic, ultrasound and MRI guided biopsy procedures.

You must make an appointment and it's on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts. To set up an appointment, contact the Women's Imaging Center at (432) 640-4208.

