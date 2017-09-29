Odessa Police academy cadets out on the range

The six cadets training to join the Odessa Police Department were out on the shooting range Friday morning.

The five-month training is a combination of classwork and skills out on the field.

"It's a lot of studying time knowing your CCP's, your penal code. Then once you get to the fun stuff like the driving and the firearms week and stuff like that and it starts going downhill and things start making sense to you," said Damon McVay, Cadet for Odessa Police Academy.

All the cadets have different backgrounds, and one of them is Damon McVay, a veteran of Operation Iraqi freedom. Who served more than 16 years in the United States Navy and he plans to bring is the experience to the community.

"Law enforcement is second calling for me get out and serve and help. That's pretty much what I was doing was serving and was helping people around the world and stuff like that," Said McVay.

