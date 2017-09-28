University Blvd. improvement project underway

The City of Odessa now has dates for the University Boulevard project. Project leaders have been working on the development for more than 2 years.

"January, we are going to go out to a project that's going to clear the right of way. When I say that, it means we are going to move fences and move utility poles and get the corridor ready," said Hal Feldman, Traffic Engineer for the City of Odessa.

The project will be broken up in 2 phases.

The 1st phase will be Andrews Highway to Maple Ave.

The 2nd phase will start at Maple Ave. and end at Grandview Ave..

"It's anticipated for phase one to be summer of next year through summer of 2019. Then phase two of the project will be Summer of 2019 through summer of 2020." said Feldman.

The city purchased more than 8 homes that were estimated to cost between $120,000 to $140,000, all in order to make phase 1 of the project a reality.

Project leaders say that was a small price to pay for the safety of their residents because safety was a concern.

Just in the 2 mile stretch which is the length of University Project; two of the intersections were identified as some of the most dangerous intersections for major car crashes this year alone.

So far this year, more than 9 wrecks have already taken place, and the year is not over yet. Many of the wrecks on University Boulevard were because cars were rear-ended as the car was turning left on the 2-lined street. That area is located near here the homes were tore down by the side streets Windsor Drive and Eastover Drive off University Blvd.

