UTPB names new athletic director

UT Permian Basin announced on Thursday morning that Scott Farmer has been named the new UTPB Athletic Director.

Scott Farmer comes to Odessa with 30 years of NCAA Division I experience. He spent the last ten years at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the eight years before that at Troy University.

“UTPB Falcon Athletics scored a big win with the announcement of our new Athletic Director, Scott Farmer. Scott brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of accomplishment for building successful athletics programs,” said Sandra Woodley, president of UT Permian Basin.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.