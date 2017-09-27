Odessa High looking to start district play strong - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa High looking to start district play strong

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Bronchos head into district play with a record of 2-2, but Coach Danny Servance says week one of district competiton, marks a new season.

OHS is up against Amarillo Tascosa on Friday night, and hope to find a win, when it really counts.

