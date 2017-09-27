Permian Coach Blake Feldt comments heading into district play - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian Coach Blake Feldt comments heading into district play

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Permian panthers are coming off of a bye as they head into district play.

Their record is currently 4-0. They have a home game on Friday night against Wolfforth Frenship.

Head Coach Blake Feldt says he knows his team has a target on their backs, and he likes it that way.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly