Senior students overcoming injuries in time for football season

Avery Akbar and Grant Brown were both plagued with ACL injuries in the past, but now they're back on the field playing key roles in the Midland Lee offense.

Brown, a wide receiver, tore his ACL his sophomore year and despite playing through his Junior campaign, he wasn't himself. Brown says he struggled with the thought that his season could end as quickly as it had before.

“Just the fear that it can happen again at any play and you know I had a brace on last year too so I was just more cautious,” said Grant Brown.

But now the Senior is leading the Rebels with 15 catches for 299 receiving yards.

“This year I don't feel anything at all so I'm playing more free and people can see that,” said Grant Brown.

That same progress can be seen in his teammate, Avery Akbar.

“Me getting my Junior taken away just drove me to get back,” said Avery Akbar.

Akbar is a key part of Lee's running game, but says he cannot shake the fear of tearing his ACL.

“Kinda you know since it's like a year I'm getting back into the flow of the game, but I'm kinda cautious about how I land and stuff like that,” said Akbar.

Both players agreed their struggle with injury and recovery made them stronger, on and off the field and they're thankful to be able to play lights out, during their final season under the Friday night lights.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.