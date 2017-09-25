New law to bridge understanding between civilians, officers

It's a question many people wonder about. What exactly is the proper protocol when you interact with a police officer after being pulled over. (Source: KWES)

A new law is hoping to bridge that understanding between civilians and officers.

Texas Senate Bill 30 was passed in June.

Lawmakers in Texas are trying to reeducate high schoolers and new drivers about how to deal with law enforcement.

Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department sad that police officers are already taking training on how to serve their community very seriously.

"It's so important to know we already receive training at the police academy. As we get out of the police academy, we're always being trained on how to interact with the public, not just teenagers," said LeSueur.

The Odessa Police Department says it’s a two-way relationship of having respect for each other.

"It's just so important that both sides are professional. One of the biggest pieces of advice that we can give is, be compliant. If you feel an officer is being in the wrong, just comply and file a complaint later," said LeSueur.

Aside from extensive training, the police department feels reaching out to the youth is a big step in creating a positive relationship with the community.

"We have a P.A.L. program, which stands for Police Athletic League, which is 8 to 11 years old's. An explorer program, which is from the ages of 14 to 20, so we have a lot of programs that we have to offer at the Odessa Police Department, for the youth. I's so important to have these types of programs to build relationships of trust with the police," said LeSueur.

Texas Senate Bill 30 will officially go into law next year.

