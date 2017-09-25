First Alert Weather Day issued for today, tonight

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for today and tonight.

Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could intensify into strong or severe storms.

If we do get severe storms, we could be looking at some large hail around quarter size or larger and wind gusts around 60 mph.

The main area of concern will be the area in dark green including Pecos, Fort Stockton, and Carlsbad. The rest of us could see some strong storms bringing hail up to nickel size, gusty wind and heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for much of the area including the counties of Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Scurry, Terrell Upton, Ward and Winker County through Thursday morning.

