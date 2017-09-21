Odessa murder suspect attacked in jail

A suspect arrested on murder charges is back in his jail cell after being attacked in jail.

We're told that on Nathan Gaytan was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa after being attacked.

Authorities said after he was treated and released, he was put back into a jail cell at the Ector County Detention Center.

Gaytan, who is accused of the shooting and killing Kyle Armer, 27, of Odessa, is currently awaiting trial for charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a T&T Doughnuts last week in Odessa.

The case is still under investigation.

