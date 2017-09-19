Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department receives $10,000 from Atmos Energy following station fire

On August 18, The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Station had a fire of their own. But on Tuesday morning, Atmos Energy donated $10,000 to help start the rebuilding process.

"It just makes sense to us. Fire departments are our partners and our highest priority is the safety of our community is where we live and serve." said Becky Palmer of Atmos Energy.

With only 4 service fire trucks to begin with, 2 trucks were damaged, 1 truck suffered some heat damage and the other was a total loss.

The fire department says that damage will set back the department.

"The problem you have out in the county is water supply. That's the main thing because there are no hydrants out here so that's the main thing. So if we have a structure fire out here it has to be trucked in, all the water has to be trucked in." said John Baumann with the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire team includes nearly 30 firefighters and non-firefighters support, which is a change from when the station was first built more than 30 years ago.



"It's a two-bay station. It was built in 1984 and so we have kind of had to scatter our equipment out at members houses and shops and different places. So we are trying to get it all under one roof." said Baumann.

The construction will take about 6 to 8 months to be completed.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.