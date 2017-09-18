1st Annual Herbish Midland Invitational Golf Tournament

Members of the Midland community tee’d off this morning with memories of their old friends, David farmer and Herb Ware, in mind.

“Midland always steps up, always willing to help and what a great event to be able to play golf and do something that I know Herb loved. We played a lot of rounds of golf together so it's a great way to remember him,” said Albert Sherman, a friend and golf tournament participant.

Farmer and Ware passed away a year and a half ago due to glioblastoma. Monday, their wives put on a golf tournament to benefit brain cancer research.

“We wanna keep their memories going and really try to prevent other people. We are very blessed to have each other but we don’t need anybody else to have to go through it,” said Lezlye Ware and Sharon Farmer.

Thanks to their efforts, there were enough golfers to fill 42 teams and over $70,000 will be donated to head for the cure.Sending a strong message.

“You know Herb and David, we all really miss them and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else or anybody else to go through it. So anything we can do to help we’re happy to do it,” said Albert Sherman.

With the success of this 1st tournament, Lezlye and Sharon plan to make it an annual event, continuing to provide funds for research and extending their husbands legacies.

