Wife of missing Monahans man still searching for answers

It's been about a month since Christopher Sanders, 40, from Monahans was reported missing. His family in East Texas are hoping West Texans can help find him.

Sanders moved to Monahans to work in the oilfield, it's something his wife says gave him a lot of stress. One night, when he went for a walk, he never came back.

"I feel in my heart he's okay," said his mother Sandy Sanders. " I don't know if he's not wanting to be found right now, I know in my heart he's alive."

The QPS RV Park located off I-20 is where Sanders lived. Management said his family picked up his belongings so his trailer is no longer there anymore. Before he took off, police said he left his car and keys behind.

"I talked to him the night before," said his wife Angela Sanders. "He was extremely tired and stressed out. The last time he had text me was kind of late, I figured he was getting some rest. I didn't call him before church. After church, I kept trying to call him but his phone kept going straight to voicemail."

Angela, who lives in Cason, Texas, said she was supposed to see him 3 days after he disappeared. But now, this father of 3, with 4 step-kids and 10 grandkids, she said every night has become sleepless.

"Every time I see them, they're like, 'When is papi coming home?' I don't know when papi is coming home, we're all suffering because of this," said Angela.

Originally, Sanders wasn't listed as a missing person since police say he voluntarily walked off. But because he had been on medication and wasn't taking it for a while, now the Texas Rangers are involved.

"He's on bipolar meds, he's also on high blood pressure medication. I know he was off of it for at least a week," said Sandy.

"I think that considering his medical condition, I think the stress just overwhelmed him. I think he just snapped," said Angela.

But Angela said it's not his character to just disappear without a trace. She hopes that if he's somewhere out there, he can finally come home.

"I love you Chris, you are my heart. You are my life. It's not complete without you here with us," said Angela.

Sanders was last seen walking east on the I-20 service road. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt with the letters "TCU", blue jeans and boots.

Sanders has multiple tattoos: 1 on his left forearm of diamond and clubs with flames, 1 of spades and hearts with flames on the right forearm, a money, eyeball mushrooms and aliens on his chest and stomach.

If you have any information on Sanders' whereabouts, contact the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254.

