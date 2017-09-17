The 27th annual AIRSHO 2017 wraps up this weekend

The 27th annual AIRSHO finished off in Midland on Sunday. Every air show honors military aviation through flight remembrance and exhibition.

"People can appreciate the freedoms we have when you see the modern military aircraft and you see the high performance of the civilian air performers," said AIRSHO Director Gena Linebarger. "We share history to keep it alive. We don't want anyone to forget the sacrifices that were made."

People got to see performances from World War II, Korean and Vietnam aircraft, The Super Hornet, The Trojan Horsemen and The Shetterly Squadron.

"I've been flying for a living for 45 years. To look over and go, 'Wow, I'm flying this with my kids,' they're excellent pilots and they learn a lot. You teach them and now they're teaching me," said Greg Shetterly with G&M Airshows. "We love Midland. We love the people, we just love it here."

The CAF Pyro creates special effects to show what a bomb shot might have looked like as Warbirds help recreate historical scenes.

"When I see the pyrotechnics and the Warbirds fly by, I get goosebumps," said Michael Mitchell, a pilot in-training. "I feel like I'm back in history, I feel like I'm repeating what happened in previous history."

The air show not only brings history, but a sense of hope that any aspiring pilot is never too far to reach for the skies.

"First thing I would tell anyone interested in aviation is don't take no for an answer," said Shetterly. "There's a lot of people that will say, 'No you can't do that.' Just find somebody else that'll say, 'Yes, you can.'"

The Commemorative Air Force will wrap up this year's to make way for the next. They hope with next year's, it's even bigger and they can keep sharing history and inspiring others.

